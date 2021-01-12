Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 schedule for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was unveiled Tuesday with 12 rounds beginning May 29 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Series officials are expecting fans at every event this season, which will feature an increase from three races over a 2020 season that started three months late and was disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Though the 2021 motocross season still will be impacted by the pandemic, the series will return to many of its iconic venues that were skipped last year, such as High Point Raceway, The Wick 338, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, and Budds Creek Motocross Park.

Motocross also will return to Hangtown, the oldest event in pro motocross, for its Sept. 11 season finale.

The season will begin three weeks after the Supercross season, which will start Saturday in Houston.

“The 2021 schedule has been developed through a collective effort alongside all of our event organizers, and we’re thrilled to see such legendary venues back on the calendar,” Roy Janson, managing director at MX Sports Pro Racing, said in a release. “The outlook surrounding the fight to eradicate COVID-19 has provided a sense of optimism amongst our group, which has us hopeful to welcome spectators at all the races while also allowing nearly every one of our events to remain on their traditional dates.

“Safety remains paramount in our efforts to host a successful season and we will continuously monitor all national, state, and local guidelines in an effort to ensure the well-being of our fans, competitors, and series personnel. While that may require some level of restriction or limited capacity, it will be in the best interest of all parties.”

2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule

May 29 — Fox Raceway National (Pala, California

June 5 — Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, Colorado)

June 19 — High Point National (Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania)

June 26 — Southwick National (Southwick, Massachusetts)

July 3 — RedBud National (Buchanan, Michigan)

July 17 — Spring Creek National (Millville, Minnesota)

July 24 — Washougal Naitonal (Washougal, Washington)

Aug. 14 — Unadilla National (New Berlin, New York)

Aug. 21 — Budds Creek National (Mechanicsville, Indiana)

Aug. 28 — Ironman National (Crawfordsville, Indiana)

Sept. 4 — Pala National (Pala, California)

Sept. 11 — Hangtown National (Sacramento, California)