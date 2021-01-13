Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One month and two weeks after his fiery crash in Bahrain, Romain Grosjean announced on Twitter that his dressing has been removed, accompanied by a photo of his hands. Caution: It is not a pretty sight with the left hand showing significant scaring.

Happy to have survived the accident, Grosjean smiles ear to ear in another photo.

The Frenchman suffered burns to his hands after being trapped for nearly 30 seconds in a fireball that engulfed his car after the opening-lap crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The impact with an Armco barrier split his car in half, and the halo device has been credited with saving Grosjean’s life.

As the time for the removal of his dressing approached, Grosjean provided updates on Twitter.

Last week on Tuesday he reported that he was able to air out his wound for five hours before cream was reapplied and he was required to rebandage.

“Back into my dressing. Felt good to be free this afternoon. Hopefully more next week,” he tweeted.

Back into my dressing. Felt good to be free this afternoon. Hopefully more next week 😁😁😊 pic.twitter.com/uBRxMH0h5Q — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 7, 2021

On Sunday he posted that he was able to spend one full day without bandages and then it was “back into dressing for the night before meeting my surgeon tomorrow to check the progress!”

Full day with no dressing. Bloody hell it feels good. So easy to forget how good our bodies are when working well! Back into dressing for the night before meeting my surgeon tomorrow to check the progress !🙏 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 10, 2021

The bandaging was removed on Monday.

The accident in Bahrain ended what may be Grosjean’s final season with two races still remaining. Haas F1 announced in October that it would replace Grosejan and teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Grosjean and Magnussen have since been replaced by Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Grosjean, 34, has 179 starts in an F1 career that began in 2009. He had seven podium finishes from 2012-15 (including six for Lotus F1 in 2013) but none since arriving at Haas. His best finish in 96 races for the team was a fourth place on July 1, 2018 in the Red Bull Ring in Austria.