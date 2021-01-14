Ryan Hunter-Reay will return with Andretti Autosport for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series as the team announced Thursday the 2012 series champion will retain his full-season DHL sponsorship on the No. 28 Dallara-Honda.

Hunter-Reay will return for his 12th consecutive year with Andretti after going winless and finishing 10th in the points standings last season.

He has 18 career victories and 15 with Andretti, including the 2014 Indianapolis 500 that was a highlight of his first season with DHL as a full sponsor.

“I’m eager to get to work and honored to represent both DHL and Andretti Autosport yet again,” Hunter-Reay, who has had DHL as a full sponsor since 2014, said in a release. “DHL has been one of the longest-tenured primary sponsors in IndyCar history, and that yellow 28 car has become one of the iconic INDYCAR liveries; for that I am extremely grateful.

“I want nothing more than to add a second Indy 500 win to our accomplishments and earn the title of INDYCAR Champion for a second time as well. Coupled with the DHL partnership, AutoNation has also been vital to my career over the past nine years, and I’m very proud for the opportunity to continue as a Drive Pink brand ambassador as well. 2020 was a pretty unconventional season, and we left the year with unfinished business. Overall, as a team, we’re focused on extracting the maximum potential from the speed we had in 2020.”

Andretti has three confirmed drivers — Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta — for the 2021 season after fielding cars for five last year.

Marco Andretti is expected to return for his 16th consecutive season with the team, and James Hinchcliffe is working to secure sponsorship to return full time with Andretti after replacing the departed Zach Veach for the last three races in 2020.

“We’re really happy to welcome both DHL and Ryan back for the 2021 IndyCar season,” Andretti Autosport chairman and CEO Michael Andretti said in a release. “Over the past 10 years, DHL has become family to us, and Ryan has recorded some of the team’s greatest accomplishments. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings.”

The NTT IndyCar season will begin next month at Barber Motorsports Park.