Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series has released its entry lists for Saturday night’s season opener at NRG Stadium in Houston.

There will be 50 riders trying to make the main event of the premier 450 division, and 42 riders lined for the 250 class of the event, which will be broadcast at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Defending series champion Eli Tomac on the No. 1 Kawasaki KX450 heads the list of 450 contenders, which also includes 2019 champion Cooper Webb on the KTM450 XF-F Fe and 2018 champ Jason Anderson on the No. 21 Husqvarna FC 450 RE.

HOUSTON ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 East division

SUPERCROSS ON TV: Full NBC Sports schedule for 2021

Riding a new No. 94 Honda CRF450R WE, Ken Roczen returns for Team Honda after skipping last year’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

Adam Cianciarulo, Tomac’s teammate, is back on the No. 9 Kawasaki KX450 after an injury-plagued 2020.

Reigning Pro Motocross champion Zach Osborne, who won the Supercross 2020 season finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, is teamed with Anderson on a No. 21 Husqvarna.

Malcolm Stewart also moves to a 450 factory ride for the first time in his career with the No. 27 Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F.

Marvin Musquin, who missed the 2020 season because of an injury, will return on the No. 25 KTM 450 SX-F FE. Justin Barcia will be moving to the new GasGas MC450 team.

Dylan Ferrandis (No. 14 Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (No. 23 Honda CRF450R, are highly rated rookies after winning consecutive 250 championships (Ferrandis in the West division; Sexton in the East). Rookie Shane McElrath also moves from the 250.

Their absences leave the 250 classes more wide open. Jett Lawrence (No. 18 Honda CRF250R), Christian Craig (No. 29 Yamaha) and Austin Forkner (No. 38 Kawasaki) are among the prominent names racing in the 250 East Series at Houston.

Click here for the 450 entry list for the Supercross season opener in Houston.

Click here for the 250 East entry list.