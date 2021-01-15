Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Dakar Rally organizers announced Friday the death of a rider who was badly injured after crashing his motorbike. Pierre Cherpin died aboard a medical flight Thursday night from Saudi Arabia to France.

The 52-year-old Frenchman was being transported from Jeddah to Lille, four days after his crash during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka.

He was found unconscious after the crash, and the medical report revealed “serious head trauma.”

Cherpin underwent surgery in Sakaka and was kept in an induced coma before being airlifted to a hospital in Jeddah, organizers said.

PIERRE CHERPIN PASSED AWAY During his transfer by medical plane, Pierre Cherpin died on Jan 14th from injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage. The Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives & friends.https://t.co/ccJ4ctOU9D pic.twitter.com/zxQ9o49ENG — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 15, 2021

“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” the race said in a statement.

Cherpin had described himself as an amateur interested not in podium finishes but rather outdoor adventures, the statement said.

He was 77th in the general standings after six stages. This was his fourth Dakar Rally.