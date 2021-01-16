Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Dakar Rally concluded with a historic wrapup Jan. 15 in Saudi Arabia as Stephane Peterhansel won a record 14th title, and Kevin Benavides became the first South American to win the motorbike division.

Over nearly two weeks, the rally was held for the second consecutive year in Saudi Arabia, whose desert landscape and Red Sea coastlines provided some surprisingly stunning vistas and images.

In the video above, there are bonus stories that supplement the nightly coverage of the Dakar Rally on NBCSN. Some of the content:

Over more than 4,000 miles, the route went by the site of famous shipwrecks and a notable plane crash.

How long does it take to complete tire changes?

Bikes runner-up Ricky Brabec investigates another way of racing the rally.

Tricks behind the trucks.

Final results of the Dakar Rally and recaps of the daily online content on Motorsports Talk are below. But first a photo gallery of some remarkable images from the event:

FINAL BREAKDOWN

CARS

Overall podium: 1. Stephane Peterhansel; 2. Nasser Al-Attiyah; 3. Carlos Sainz.

Stage victories: Nasser Al-Attiyah 5 (Stages 2, 3, 4, 8, 11); Carlos Sainz 3 (Stage 1, 6, 12); Yazeed Al Rajhi 2 (Stage 7, 10); Giniel de Villiers (Stage 5); Stephane Peterhansel (Stage 9)

BIKES

Overall podium: 1. Kevin Benavides; 2. Ricky Brabec; 3. Sam Sunderland.

Stage victories: Ricky Brabec 3 (Stage 7, 10, 12); Joan Barreda 3 (Stage 2, 4, 6); Toby Price 2 (Stages 1, 3); Kevin Benavides 2 (Stage 5, 9); Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo (Stage 8); Sam Sunderland (Stage 11)

SIDE BY SIDE/LIGHTWEIGHTS

Overall podium: 1. Francisco Lopez Contardo; 2. Austin Jones; 3. Aron Domzala.

Stage victories: Francisco Lopez Contardo 6 (Stage 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11); Austin Jones (Stage 1); Saleh Alsaif (Stage 2); Aron Domzala (Stage 4); Khalifa Al Attiyah (Stage 6); Sergei Kariakin (Stage 10); Reinaldo Varella (Stage 12)

QUADS

Overall podium: 1. Manuel Andujar; 2. Giovanni Enrico; 3. Pablo Copetti.

Stage victories: Alexandre Giroud 3 (Stage 1, 6, 8); Pablo Copetti 3 (Stage 2, 10, 12); Nicolas Cavigliasso 2 (Stage 3, 5); Manuel Andujar 2 (Stage 4, 7); Giovanni Enrico 2 (Stage 9, 11)

TRUCKS

Overall podium: 1. Dmitry Sotnikov; 2. Anton Shibalov; 3. Airat Mardeev.

Stage victories: Dmitry Sotnikov 4 (Stage 1, 2, 4, 7); Martin Macik 3 (Stage 9, 10, 12); Anton Shibalov 2 (Stage 8, 11); Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 3); Andrey Karginov (Stage 5); Airat Mardeev (Stage 6)