Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans of muscle cars believe there is nothing more exciting than this type of machinery and after the gavel banged on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla. over the 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster, they have 5.4 million reasons to back up that claim.

After a spirited battle between two bidders (which can be seen in the video above), the historic car sold for a whopping $5.4 million.

The car was so special that legendary car designer Carroll Shelby purchased it in 1966 and never let it go. It remained in his personal collection for more than 45 years until his death in 2012.

When it was set to be delivered to Shelby American on Jan. 7, 1966 the work order specified a 427 engine with dual quads and a 4-speed Toploader transmission.

The Shelby American work order specifying the build of “427 Street Cobra CSX3178” was opened on Jan. 7, 1966, and closed on March 3, when it was shipped to Carroll Shelby’s Dallas home sporting a 427 with dual quads and a 4-speed Toploader transmission.

Throughout its lifetime, this 427 Shelby Cobra experienced several changes. In 1972 it was repainted Guardsman Blue with a gold nose. In 2002 it sported the color red, as did many of Shelby’s Cobras. In 2016, Legendary Motorcar Company restored it back to 1965 specifications, including the original Charcoal Gray.

According to Mecum auctions, this 427 Cobra Roadster, chassis number CSX3178, “is the big brother of CSX2000, the original small-block Cobra. CSX2000 recently sold for almost $14 million. CSX3178 occupies a hallowed place in Cobra history, and it is the only 427 Cobra Carroll Shelby owned from new until his passing.”

ANOTHER PIECE OF AUTOMOTIVE HISTORY: Steve McQueen’s ‘Bullitt’ Mustang sells for $3.4 million on Mecum Auctions