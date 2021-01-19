Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The defending GTLM champion Corvette Racing program will be overseen by Laura Wontrop Klauser, who was named Tuesday by Chevrolet to the newly created role of sports car racing program manager.

Klauser, who has managed the Cadillac DPi and Camaro GT4.R programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will have engineering and technical oversight for Chevrolet over Corvette Racing, which won the 2020 title with the No. 3 C8.R of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor.

“It’s a huge honor to move into this role with Corvette Racing,” Klauser, who has been part of GM’s racing activities for the last five years, said in a release. “It unquestionably is one of the premier programs in all of sports car endurance racing. The rich history of Corvette’s successes in IMSA is something of which everyone at Chevrolet can be proud.

“At the same time, this motorsports management restructure is a great opportunity to rethink how Chevrolet operates on IMSA weekends. My goal is to promote more synergy between our racing programs and funnel our technical learnings back to GM so we continue to make and sell better cars to our fans and customers around the world.”

Klauser worked on the production side of GM for eight years before moving into motorsports, where she also oversaw the Cadillac ATS-V.R program in the Pirelli World Challenge.

She since has been working on Cadillacs, which have four consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 (which will be held Jan. 30-31 at Daytona International Speedway).

A year later, Klauser helped launch the Cadillac DPi-V.R program, which to date has claimed two Manufacturers Championships, four Michelin Endurance Cup Championships and 18 race wins including four consecutive victories in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We are pleased to have someone as enthusiastic and experienced as Laura as our Sports Car Racing Program Manager,” Mark Stielow, Chevrolet director of motorsports competition engineering, said in a statement. “Corvette Racing and GM’s road-racing efforts will benefit from her engineering experience with both the Corvette and Cadillac production cars, and her relationship with a large number of our fans and Corvette owners.”