Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

HMD Motorsports has named Linus Lundqvist as the third driver of their Indy Lights four-car team.

Lundqvist joins David Malukas and Benjamin Pedersen at HMD Motorsports. A fourth driver is still to be announced.

Lundqvist earned his ride with a dominant performance in Formula Regional Americas competition in 2020. He won the championship on the strength of 15 wins in 17 races.

Part of his championship including a scholarship to Indy Lights from Honda Performance Development.

Lundqvist’s 2021 team is a partnership between his 2020 team Global Racing Group and HMD Motorsports.

“I am ecstatic to finally be able to announce my plans for 2021 and shift my focus to race wins and the quest for the championship,” Lundqvist said in a release. “The partnership between Global Racing Group and HMD Motorsports has really formed a powerhouse program in the Road to Indy and their support together with Honda’s scholarship initiative has allowed me to put together what I believe to be the best possible foundation for a successful season.”

Lundqvist will be competing along with the remainder of the Indy Lights field for a scholarship to race in a least three IndyCar events in 2020, including the Indy 500. The top three in the Indy Lights championship will each be awarded an IndyCar test at the end of the season.

“We are thrilled to have Linus join Indy Lights in 2021 and happy that we can continue our working relationship,” says Global Racing Group’s Christian Pedersen. “Linus has one goal, and we look forward to helping him achieve that. Joining forces with HMD Motorsports solidifies the defined commitment for success and Linus will be part of a very strong four-car driver line-up in the partnership.”

HMD Motorsports Owner Henry Malukas said of Lundqvist, “Linus’ performance in 2020 was incredible. We are happy that he is racing in our program, and not against it.”

The 2021 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires campaign begins at Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama (USA), on April 9-11.