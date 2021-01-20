Taylor Kiel has been appointed President of Arrow McLaren SP and will oversee the entire company, including the competition and commercial efforts of their IndyCar team. Kiel also retains his position as chief strategist for the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O’Ward.

Kiel has been with the organization since 2007 when he joined Sam Schmidt’s Indy Lights team. In the intervening years, he has graduated from the role of junior mechanic to his present role.

“This is the next natural step for Taylor and for the evolution of the team,” said Schmidt, now an owner of Arrow McLaren SP, in a release. “I’ll never forget him showing up to the shop 14 years ago, without any tools, looking for a job in racing.

“He started pushing a broom and has excelled in every position from mechanic to Car Chief to IndyCar Team Manager and now President, learning and applying knowledge from some of the best in the industry. We are incredibly proud of the leader he has become.”

In 2020, Kiel helped usher the No. 5 team to a top-five position in the championship with O’Ward. They did not win a race, but finished second three times. These runner-up finishes showed a variety of setups as they came on the permanent road course of Road America in July, the oval of Gateway Motorsports Park in August and on the temporary street circuit of St. Petersburg in the season ending race in October.

O’Ward scored one other podium after securing a sweep of the top three at Gateway.

“I want to thank Sam and Ric (Peterson) for giving me the opportunity to lead this team at a higher level,” said Kiel. “Last year we showed our ability to grow and improve as a team, both competitively and commercially. This year we continue our journey towards becoming one of the top IndyCar teams, on and off the track.”

O’Ward will be back behind the wheel of the No. 5 in 2021.

Arrow McLaren will field a second entry for Felix Rosenqvist, who beat O’Ward to the checkers at Road America.

Juan Pablo Montoya joining the team for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.