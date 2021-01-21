Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Kirkwood rounds out the four driver lineup for Vasser Sullivan’s No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 for the Endurance Cup Championship races, beginning with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

“We obviously have a ton of confidence in Kyle,” the team said in a release. “He was an outstanding addition to the team last year and we are very excited and pleased we are able to add him to our Endurance Cup lineup.

“He brings a familiarity with the team and our other drivers and we look forward to even more on-track success this season.”

Kirkwood will race with Jack Hawksworth, Aaron Telitz and Oliver Gavin, who was named as the third driver two weeks ago.

As part of the Endurance Cup roster, Kirkwood will also run the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hour of the Glen, and the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta.

HOW AND WHEN TO WATCH THE ROLEX 24: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, more

“I’m ecstatic to come back to Vasser Sullivan in a Lexus RC F GT3 for the endurance rounds of the 2021 season,” Kirkwood said. “The team is constantly excelling and this year everyone has made extreme strides to make sure we have a successful season.

“Our preparation is immense and I am really looking forward to kicking-off the 2021 season at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 this weekend!”

In 2020, Kirkwood raced at Sebring and Road Atlanta for this same organization. The team started both races promisingly third in class, but accidents sidelined them before the end both times.

Kirkwood was behind the wheel of the No. 14 in the 12 Hours of Sebring when Gavin, driving for another team at the time, blew an engine and dumped oil on the track. Unable to avoid the spill, Townsend Bell – driving the sister No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus – and Kirkwood took a hard trip into the barrier. Bell was leading at the time. Kirkwood was running second.

Kirkwood will also race for Andretti Autosport in Indy Lights in 2021.

I am so incredibly excited to get this rolling again in Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport,” Kirkwood said. “Twenty-twenty was an unfortunate year for Indy Lights taking a season hiatus, but it has given us as a team plenty of time to focus towards having a perfect year in 2021.

“Our lineup is very strong this year and fortunately, we are pretty close friends. Our readiness and preparation is incredible and I cannot wait to kick off the 2021 season.”