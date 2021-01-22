Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has claimed its first factory rider casualty heading into Round 3 at Houston.

Chase Sexton, a heralded 450 rookie after winning the past two 250 East championships, announced Thursday he would miss Saturday’s event after injuring his right shoulder in a crash Tuesday after leading six laps in Round 2. Sexton got crossed up in a tricky sand section of the track and went sailing head first over his Honda.

Describing the shoulder as “weak” and lacking range of motion, Sexton wrote on Instagram that he would be returning to Florida for an MRI to check on internal damage. The Honda rider hopes he can return for the Jan. 30 event in Indianapolis, kicking off a three-race stretch in the city.

Sexton’s crash was among the major developments in an eventful second race in Houston. Ken Roczen lost the points lead after a postrace penalty, and defending series champion Eli Tomac recovered from a mediocre showing in the season opener for his 35th career victory.

He moved to sixth in the standings, four points behind leader Justin Barcia, while Roczen dropped to fifth, three points out of first heading into the last of three consecutive rounds to open the season in Houston.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2021 Supercross season:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 3 will be shown live at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

EVENT SCHEDULE: After opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. ET, the starting gate will drop on the 250 and 450 heats at 8 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Houston will have limited attendance of about 25 percent capacity and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed in the stadium.

Supercross will be reopening its FanFest pit and sponsor area to fans but will keep riders and teams in a paddock bubble separate from the general public.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

