NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off today with the Motul 100 qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway.

The 100-minute qualifying race — the first in the 59-year history of the Rolex 24 at Daytona — will be shown on tape delay at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dave Burns will handle play by play with analyst Calvin Fish and reporter Kevin Lee handling the pits in Daytona.

More details of NBC’s 24-hour coverage of the Rolex 24 on Jan. 30-31 will be revealed this week.

Here is NBC Sports’ full 2021 IMSA broadcast schedule, including channels and times for the Rolex 24. All coverage will be streaming via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app:

Date Event Network Time (ET) Sun., Jan. 24 Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona* NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 3:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 11 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 6 a.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 2 p.m. Sat., March 20 12 Hours of Sebring NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 16 Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Sat., June 5 Detroit Grand Prix NBCSN 1 p.m. Sun., June 27 Six Hours of the Glen NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., July 4 Sportscar Grand Prix NBCSN Noon Sat., July 17 Northeast Grand Prix* NBCSN 5 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 IMSA Sportscar Weekend* NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Aug. 22 Michelin GT Challenge at VIR NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca NBCSN 4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 25 Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9 Petit Le Mans NBC Noon Petit Le Mans NBCSN 3 p.m.

*Same day-delay

Note: all coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Live streaming coverage of all races throughout the 2021 season will be available exclusively on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.