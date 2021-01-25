Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will move exclusive streaming coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2021 season from NBC Sports Gold to Peacock Premium, which will become the new streaming home for IndyCar.

Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 monthly, will provide live coverage of IndyCar practice and qualifying, as well as Indy Lights races, race-day warmup practice and full-event replays of IndYCar races. Practice, qualifying and other ancillary content for the 105th Indianapolis 500 also will be on Peacock Premium.

All NTT IndyCar Series will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN. The 2021 season will begin April 18 at Barber Motorsports with a race broadcast on NBC.

Supercross and Pro Motocross streaming coverage also has been moved to Peacock Premium from NBC Sports Gold for the 2021 seaon, including live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifers and motos, as well as on-demand replays (including the full 2020 season).

