Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chip Ganassi Racing and GMC announced a multiyear sponsorship in the Extreme E series that will feature body work, graphics and a unique grille that replicates GMC’s Hummer EV.

“I can’t think of a better fit than showcasing the look of GMC’s Hummer EV in Extreme E with Chip Ganassi Racing,” said Jim Campbell in a release. Campbell is General Motors’ U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “Both GMC Hummer EV and the Extreme E series are designed to be revolutionary – to challenge perceptions of electric vehicles and to showcase their true capability.”

The Extreme E series features rally style racing in electric SUVs in regions that are impacted heavily by climate change. Showcasing the Hummer EV body style further underscores the diversity of this type of vehicle and racing.

“It’s truly an honor to represent GMC, especially during such an exciting time in auto racing,” said Chip Ganassi, CGR team owner. “The new GMC Hummer EV is going to be a game changer in terms of how the world views off-road EV capability, and we couldn’t be more proud to represent GMC in such an innovative new series.”

The five-race challenge will occur in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina.

As part of the inaugural season, CGR will have a documentary film crew following their adventure, which will further highlight the unique branding.

The Extreme E series pairs one male and one female driver in each team. Chip Ganassi Racing previously announced Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price will be the racers behind the wheel of his entry.

“We feel very proud to welcome GMC and its iconic GMC Hummer EV to the Extreme E family, as it joins forces with our Chip Ganassi Racing team,” said Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E. “Not only will Extreme E be a thrilling motorsport, it will also showcase the performance and benefits of electric vehicles.”