Ed Jones will return to the NTT IndyCar series in 2021 with Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing (DCVS) after a one-year hiatus. Sealmaster will return as the sponsor on the No. 18 for the fourth consecutive season. Last year Santino Ferrucci gave them a best finish of fourth in the Indy 500.

“We’re full steam ahead having Ed Jones join us, and taking over the driver responsibilities for the No. 18 Team SealMaster machine,” James Sullivan said in a release. “Ed has had some big moments in IndyCar, and we expect you’ll see some big moments with us together in 2021.”

Jones replaces Ferrucci in the ride as he heads to NASCAR’s Xfinity season in 2021.

For Jones, the return is two-fold. He not only returns to the series, but he is back with the team that provided him with his greatest accomplishment. Jones was the 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year driving for Dale Coyne Racing (DCR). That season, he scored one of three career podium finishes, which was a third-place finish in the Indy 500.

“I’m really excited to join the Coyne Vasser Sullivan team for the 2021 NTT IndyCar season,” Jones said. “I started my IndyCar career with Dale. Jimmy and Sulli have had much success as owners together, and the combination of Coyne, Vasser Sullivan is a proven team over the last three seasons. I’m pumped for the opportunity to drive the No. 18 SealMaster machine and represent the SealMaster franchisees across the country, this really is the perfect opportunity.”

Jones earned two more third-place finishes in 2018 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Jones won the 2016 Indy Lights championship on the strength of two wins and eight podium finishes in 18 races.

“We’re very happy to have Ed Jones back with us and back in the NTT IndyCar Series this season,” said Dale Coyne. “We were sad to see him leave after his first time with us but we’ve kept in touch since. Ed had a great rookie season at DCR in 2017, which included our best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500. Now with DCVS, we hope to continue where we left off with him and look forward to a strong season.”