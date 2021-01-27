Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the 59th annual running of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona only three days away, the final entry list for the race stands at 49 cars.

The Action Express Racing Cadillac will lead to the green flag Saturday, Jan. 30. Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani won the Motul 100 to earn the pole. This was the first time in series history that the Rolex 24 lineup was set by a qualification race. The Motul 100 was limited to two drivers. Chase Elliott and Mike Conway will join Nasr and Derani in the race.

Most teams feature a full compliment of four drivers, but three Daytona Prototype (DPi) entries are listed with three. They are Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01, Mustang Sampling’s No. 5 and Mazda Motorsports No. 55, who will line up second for the race.

Ganassi’s entry no longer has Marcus Ericsson listed as a driver now that Renger van der Zande was cleared to race following quarantine.

ENTRY LIST: 49 cars scheduled to take the green flag

VIEWER’S GUIDE: How and where to watch the 59th Rolex 24 on the NBC networks

Both Corvette Racing entries also have three drivers listed in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class.

The DPi class features seven entries and includes defending NASCAR Cup champion Elliott making his Rolex 24 Hour debut, Jimmie Johnson (who retired from full time NASCAR racing last year), Alexander Rossi, Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon. Juan Pablo Montoya and AJ Allmendinger also provide star power in this division as Meyer Shank Racing moves up to the DPi ranks.

The Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class features 10 entries with notable racers Austin Dillon, Ryan Dalziel, Robert Kubica and Rinus Veekay behind the wheel.

The Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class features seven entries that include drivers Joao Barbosa, Gabby Chaves and Jeroen Bleekemolen.

GT Le Mans (GTLM) has six entries including Jordan Taylor, Jesse Krohn, Tommy Milner and Timo Glock.

The GT Daytona (GTD) class is the largest in terms of entries with 19. Notable drivers include Zach Veach, Townsend Bell, JR Hildebrand, Andy Lally, Ed Jones (who this week was tagged to race full time in the IndyCar series with Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing), Ryan Briscoe and Katherine Legge.

The original entry list was slated to be 50 cars, which would have have tied 2018 as the largest field of cars. Unfortunately Black Swan Racing was forced to pull out of the GTD class when car owner and driver Tim Pappas tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) following the 24 Hours of Dubai.

Other alterations to the entry list related to the COVID-19 virus include a driver change in the No. 51 RWR-Eurasia team as Sven Mueller has been pressed into service as a replacement for Mathieu Jaminet. This team also features NASCAR drivers Dillon and Cody Ware.

Click here to view the entry list for the 59th annual Rolex 24.