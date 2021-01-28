Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports’ TV coverage schedule of the Rolex 24 and the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will kick off today with the 59th annual Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

The sports car endurance classic that opens the season will begin at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30 on NBC.

NASCAR on NBC’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the booth as a lead analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey and analyst Calvin Fish.

Also joining the broadcast are Dave Burns on play by play, analsysts Townsend Bell, Calvin Fish, Steve Letarte, Kyle Petty, J. Allmendinger, Brian Till and pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch and Parker Kligerman.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona will be shown flag to flag via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. It also will be streamed on the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Broadcast coverage of the race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30 on NBC and then move to NBCSN from 4:30-8 p.m. ET. Coverage will move to the NBC Sports App from 8-11 p.m. ET and then back to NBCSN from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET on Jan. 31.

Coverage will move to the NBC Sports App from 3-6 a.m. ET and then to NBCSN from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. ET.

The Jan. 31 conclusion of the race will run from 2-4 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here is NBC Sports’ full 2021 IMSA broadcast schedule, including channels and times for the Rolex 24. All coverage will be streaming via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app:

Date Event Network Time (ET) Sun., Jan. 24 Roar Before the Rolex 24 At Daytona* NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 3:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 4:30 p.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 11 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Rolex 24 At Daytona NBCSN 6 a.m. Rolex 24 At Daytona NBC 2 p.m. Sat., March 20 12 Hours of Sebring NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 16 Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Sat., June 5 Detroit Grand Prix NBCSN 1 p.m. Sun., June 27 Six Hours of the Glen NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., July 4 Sportscar Grand Prix NBCSN Noon Sat., July 17 Northeast Grand Prix* NBCSN 5 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 IMSA Sportscar Weekend* NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Aug. 22 Michelin GT Challenge at VIR NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca NBCSN 4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 25 Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., Oct. 9 Petit Le Mans NBC Noon Petit Le Mans NBCSN 3 p.m.

*Same day-delay

Note: all coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Live streaming coverage of all races throughout the 2021 season will be available exclusively on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.