Trent Hindman will replace Ryan Hardwick in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports GTD entry after Hardwick sustained a concussion in Wednesday’s Michelin Pilot Challenge practice.

Hardwick is stable, but was kept overnight at a local hospital. That will keep him from driving in the Rolex 24 hour race. Hindman was already at the track and ready for the relief role.

“It’s unfortunate that I won’t be able to join the team for the big race,” said Hardwick in a release. “I wish I was driving with them, but sadly that won’t be possible. When I first learned I wouldn’t be able to drive, Trent was immediately one of the first drivers I thought of to step in.

“I want the team to continue and our 1st Phorm car to be on track to compete in this event. I’ve followed Trent’s career for the last few years, and I think he’ll be a good fit. Trent is joining a really great team, and I wish them the best of luck this weekend. He’s in the best hands.”

Hindman joins a four-driver lineup that includes Patrick Long, Jan Heylen and Klaus Bachler.

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH: Start times, schedule, TV info for the race weekend

Hindman participated in the first practice session with his new team Thursday morning, but did not record a lap. Long posted the fastest lap for the team at 1 minute, 46.148 seconds, which ranked seventh in class.

Hindman was on track during the second practice session. Bachler posted the fastest lap for the team at 1:46.552, which was ninth in class among 18 cars.

“First and foremost, what’s most important is that Ryan is okay,” said Hindman. “Filling in for the Rolex 24 under these circumstances is never ideal, but I am grateful to John, Ryan, and the Wright Motorsports team for trusting me with this opportunity.

“The No. 16 Porsche looks to be a strong contender for victory come Sunday, and I certainly look forward to doing everything I can to make it happen.”