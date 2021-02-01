Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After four winners in the first four rounds of an eventful Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the schedule will continue a residency Tuesday in Indianapolis, Indiana, with Round 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The season has opened with victories by veteran riders Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen.

Will there finally be a repeat winner among the four championship contenders, or will one of the fresheman in a formidable rookie crop take the top step?

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will be shown on delay at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed then on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first three rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

EVENT SCHEDULE: The 250 heats will begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET, followed by 450 heats, the last chance qualifiers for both divisions and main events.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Indianapolis will have limited attendance of about 25 percent capacity and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed in the stadium.

Though Supercross has reopened its FanFest pit and sponsor area to fans, there will be no FanFest area available in Indianapolis.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings

TRACK LAYOUT: Tuesday night’s event will be the second of four in Indianapolis, and Supercross officials are tweaking the course for each race.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share the 250 points lead

Chase Sexton will miss at least two rounds in Indianapolis

Eli Tomac overcomes “scary” deficit to re-establish bid for title

Christian Craig motivated by chip on shoulder

Ken Roczen ‘disappointed’ in penalty that costs him points lead

Roczen, Marvin Musquin knock off the rust

Malcolm Stewart hooks a big catch with Yahama ride

Adam Cianciarulo has unfinished business in Year 2

Sexton, Ferrandis, McElrath headline stellar rookie class

Cooper Webb feeling extra motivation for 2021