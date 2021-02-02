Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Roczen locked down his second consecutive victory in Supercross Round 5 and the results show a growing lead in the points as he currently has a 13-point margin over the field. This was the first time since 2017 that Roczen was able to score back-to-back wins.

Justin Barcia earned the holeshot. Roczen was able to get around him early, but Barcia held on to the runner-up position despite a determined charge by the defending Supercross 450 champion Eli Tomac. While it was not a victory, Barcia was pleased with second. He won the opening round, but struggled in the next three with just one other top-five.

Tomac settled for third and said after the race it was all he had. Tomac is keeping the points lead in sight at 14 markers behind Roczen and one behind Cooper Webb.

Webb found himself mired in traffic for much of the race, but progressively picked off the competition to finish fourth. This is his fourth consecutive result of fourth or better.

With his best result of the season, Aaron Plessinger rounded out the top five in fifth.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 results; Click here for 250

Adam Cianciarulo spent the first half of the race in the top three, but a bobble midway through the event dropped him several positions. He wound up sixth on the leaderboard.

Zach Osborne in seventh, Joey Savatgy in eighth and the rookie Dylan Ferrandis took the next three positions.

Malcolm Stewart had a top-five in sight when he jumped off course in the closing laps while battling Plessinger. Stewart ended the night 10th.

Click here for Round 5 450 Main results | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

In 250s, Yamaha teammates Colt Nichols and Christian Craig continued their domination as confusion waved over the final lap. Time ran off the clock and the lap counter should have shown one circuit remaining, but the checkers waved over Nichols with a 5.798 second lead over Craig – handing Nichols his third consecutive win.

Craig finished second, and is now 11 points behind in the points standings with three rounds remaining. Craig won the opening round in Houston and has swept the top five since.

Michael Mosiman had a comfortable lead over Nichols until he almost crashed into a lapped rider who went down in front of him in the whoops. As Mosiman swerved clipped the rider on the ground, Nichols blasted past midway through the event.

Jo Shimoda had the comeback ride of the race. He got off to a slow start out of the gate and was caught up in a multi-bike pileup on the first circuit. He remounted at the back of the pack, but remained on the lead lap and finished fourth.

Injury has decimated the 250 East class. One result of the loss of several contenders is that only four riders finished the Round 5 Main on the lead lap.

Grant Harlan was the first rider one lap off the pace in fifth.

Jeremy Hand in sixth, Joshua Varize in seventh, Joshua Osby in eighth, Logan Karnow in ninth and Kevin Moranz rounded out the top 10.

Jett Lawrence crashed twice in his heat. He won the Last Chance Qualifier, but did not make the gate for the Main with an apparent shoulder injury.

Click here for Round 5 Main results| 250 East points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

The Supercross remains in Indianapolis for Round 6 on Saturday night, Feb. 6.

