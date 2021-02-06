Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Roczen made a perfect sweep of the Indianapolis Supercross residency with his Round 6 win over Cooper Webb. It took four years for Roczen to win back to back races last week in the second race of the residency, but just four days to set a new career mark for his most consecutive wins.

Roczen was under pressure for most of the race by Justin Barcia, who managed to ride alongside the eventual winner midway through the race. While Barcia pressured Roczen, Webb rode through the field and slipped into the runner-up position by 0.888 seconds.

An incident on the final lap altered the top five. Riding third, Barcia got pinched off a jump by Vince Friese. He was helped from the course after getting tagged by Eli Tomac.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 results; Click here for 250

That incident allowed Marvin Musquin to stand on the podium for the second time this season. His first podium came in Round 1 in Houston.

In fourth, Malcolm Stewart tied his career best finish as Adam Cianciarulo climbed to fifth.

Returning from injury, Jason Anderson finished sixth.

Tomac remounted after his crash with Barcia and finished seventh. His biggest loss was in the points standings, where he now trails Roczen by 24 points. A first place finish in Supercross awards 26 points, so Tomac is almost one full race behind in third.

Dylan Ferrandis in eighth, Joey Savatgy in ninth and Zach Osborne in 10th rounded out the top 10.

Click here for Round 6 450 Main results | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

Christian Craig ended teammate Colt Nichols three-round winning streak. Or perhaps it was Nichols who ended the streak himself.

In Indy 3, Nichols learned just how fragile a points lead can be. He cross-rutted on the opening lap and dropped from first to last. Nichols might have panicked, but if he did he kept it bottled up inside and climbed to 10th by the halfway mark and fifth by Lap 10.

Nichols’ accident handed the lead to Craig, who set sail and never looked back. At the checkers, he was 7.560 seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda. It was the second win of the season for the Yamaha rider and cut Nichols’ points lead in half. With a perfect string of top-fives, Craig trails Nichols by only six points with two rounds in the 250 East remaining.

Incredibly Nichols battled back to take the final spot on the podium.

Rookie Jett Lawrence did not make it easy on him. After riding all the way up to fifth halfway through the race, Lawrence made his bike wide in front of Nichols. To say Lawrence rode defensively with Nichols on his bumper would be an understatement. At one point Lawrence practically stopped on the course to force Nichols to run into his rear wheel.

Ultimately Lawrence got crossed up with a lapped bike and lost fourth to Mitchell Oldenburg. Lawrence finished fifth.

Joshua Osby in sixth, Hunter Sayles in seventh, Devin Simonson in eighth, Thomas Do in ninth and Luke Neese in 10th rounded out the top 10

Click here for Round 6 Main results | 250 East points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

The Supercross heads to Orlando, Fla for Round 7 on Saturday night, Feb. 13.

