Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New bike, new attitude and possibly a new champion for AMA Monster Energy Supercross as the series enters Round 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis?

Ken Roczen has emerged as the top contender in the 450 class entering Saturday’s event (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN), taking over the points lead with consecutive victories in the first two of three races in Indianapolis.

The layout will change for Saturday, but Roczen, 26, again will be favored given how well he has adapted to his No. 94 Honda, which was overhauled in the offseason.

But it’s as much about the mental approach for Roczen, who skipped the Pro Outdoor Motocross season last year as he became a father for the first time. He has won consecutive events for the first time in four years while weathering a disappointment of having a win slip away in Round 3 because of a lapped rider.

The native of Germany said he’s “much more mature” in 2021.

“I’m mentally in a completely different spot,” said Roczen, who is trying to follow longtime rival and friend Eli Tomac as a first-time Supercross champion in his mid-20s for the second season in a row. “Back then I feel like I rode the highs a lot more than I do now. In general, I just quite a bit older, and a lot has happened between there and now.”

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 6 will be shown at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first five rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250

EVENT SCHEDULE:

8:02 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

8:16 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:30 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:44 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:07 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:48 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Indianapolis will have limited attendance of about 25 percent capacity and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed in the stadium.

Though Supercross has reopened its FanFest pit and sponsor area to fans, there will be no FanFest area available in Indianapolis.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings

TRACK LAYOUT: Saturday night’s event will be the last of three in Indianapolis, and Supercross officials are tweaking the course for each race. Click here for the track map.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

Ken Roczen comfortable with a new attitude on bike

Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share the 250 points lead

Chase Sexton will miss at least two rounds in Indianapolis

Eli Tomac overcomes “scary” deficit to re-establish bid for title

Christian Craig motivated by chip on shoulder

Ken Roczen ‘disappointed’ in penalty that costs him points lead

Roczen, Marvin Musquin knock off the rust

Malcolm Stewart hooks a big catch with Yahama ride

Adam Cianciarulo has unfinished business in Year 2

Sexton, Ferrandis, McElrath headline stellar rookie class

Cooper Webb feeling extra motivation for 2021