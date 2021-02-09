Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t exactly “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (or a re-creation of the epic comic journey of John Candy and Steve Martin in the 1987 movie by that name) because Johnson skipped the train. But the 2021 IndyCar rookie contender – and seven-time NASCAR champion – chronicled his journey to WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway for an IndyCar test on Tuesday with a series of tweets.

“While my NASCAR friends are traveling to the track, I happen to be doing the same,” Johnson tweeted with a video of his plane flying over the track. As Johnson tests in California, his old teammates and friends are gearing up for the Busch Clash, which will be held this evening.

It was not Johnson’s first trip to Laguna Seca in an IndyCar. Two days after completing the 2020 NASCAR schedule at Phoenix, Johnson tested for a day around the famed course with his new teammate Alex Palou.

After landing, Johnson got an assist from his GPS system to find Laguna Seca once again.

Someone should remind Johnson that leaving the turn signal on is only for drivers who have completely retired – and with 13 races scheduled on street and road courses in 2021 and a second-place finish already this year in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona – he does not meet that requirement.

As the car was pushed toward the track, Johnson was ready for the fun to begin.

And while this fantastic shot of his IndyCar running through the picturesque Laguna Seca corkscrew, posted on Johnson’s Instagram page, is from last fall’s trips around the track, we swear we can see the grin on his face.