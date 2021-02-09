Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Force Indy, a new team formed this year to promote diversity in IndyCar in all team roles including the driver, announced their first driver will be Myles Rowe.

An Atlanta native, Rowe will debut in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala. during the April 15 – 18 weekend.

USF2000 is one of the first rungs on the Road to Indy ladder system, which makes it a good fit for a new team promoting young drivers.

Rowe already brings a great deal of success to Force Indy. Racing since an early age, he has won in the Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series and the Procup Karting Championship during his first full season of racing at the age of 12.

In 2016, he was awarded two “Search for the Champion” grand prize championships from the Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ iconic Champion brand.

He’s competed in the TAG Junior category in the Superkarts USA, World Karting Association, and the United States Pro Kart Series.

“It’s a blessing for sure,” Rowe said in a release. “I didn’t expect to get started in open wheel in this way. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it.

“I’ve been working hard for this moment; with all of the practice I’ve put in since I was 12 years old. So, when the opportunity came forth it was a relief honestly.”

Force Indy receives support and mentorship through an alliance with Team Penske, one of the most successful teams in auto racing.

Team Principal Rod Reid has years of experience in grassroots racing.

“We vetted many deserving young men and women and chose Myles based on his ability and performance, inside and outside of the cockpit,” said Reid. “He understands Force Indy’s mission of building a diverse team of talented individuals. He’s a great fit for the team.”

From its inception, Force Indy’s goal has been to provide opportunities for ethnically divers drivers and team members.

“I started a race team in 1984, and I have always had a desire to have a team of talented individuals who look like me in the professional ranks of the sport,” Reid said in a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when the team’s car was unveiled. “I have been in and around the sport for 40 years, and this is just the culmination of years of hard work. I simply cannot wait to see this race team on the track this spring.”