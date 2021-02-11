Charlie Kimball will return to AJ Foyt Racing for the 105th Indy 500, the team announced Thursday.

Kimball, 35, also will race the No. 11 Dallara-Chevrolet on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course May 15 in the Indy GP.

The driver will be sponsored by Norvo Nordisk’s Tresiba, the insulin brand that Kimball uses to manage type 1 diabetes. Norvo Nordisk has backed Kimball since his 2009 debut in Indy Lights and in every Indy 500 since his rookie season in 2011.

“I am excited to once again represent Novo Nordisk and the diabetes community and to join AJ Foyt Racing for the month of May,” Kimball said in a release. “I have never run at Indianapolis without Novo Nordisk and to be able to return this year with the support of the legendary A.J. Foyt, Larry Foyt, and everyone at AJ Foyt Racing, will certainly be special.”

Kimball will be teamed with Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 14 and Dalton Kellett in the No. 4, the full-season drivers for AJ Foyt Racing. Kimball was full time last season in the No. 4 for Foyt, scoring a season-best eighth in the season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida.

This will be Kimball’s 11th attempt at the Indy 500. he finished a career-best third in 2015 and fifth the following season for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“It’s awesome to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the month of May,” AJ Foyt Racing president Larry Foyt said in a release. “They were both great to work with throughout the challenges of 2020, and I’m glad we can continue the program. Charlie is focused on producing great results, and we are working hard to put the best group together for success.”

In 155 races, Kimball has one victory (at Mid-Ohio in 2013) and six podium finishes.

“Over the last 13 years, Charlie Kimball and Race with Insulin have become an important part of Novo Nordisk,” Chip Amrein, lifecycle management and connected care lead, said in a release. “We are pleased to join AJ Foyt Racing for both the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 this year and to continue supporting Charlie as an ambassador and inspiration within the diabetes community.”