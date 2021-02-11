Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ENSTONE, England — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso is recovering from a cycling accident in Switzerland, his team Alpine F1 said Thursday.

Alpine said Alonso was involved in a road accident but did not give further details.

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations (Friday) morning,” the team said in a statement. “Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given (Friday).”

According to a media outlet in Italy, Alonso, 39, was taken to a hospital after the incident.

The Spaniard has 32 victories in Formula One. He is returning to F1 this year after retiring at the end of his final season with McLaren in 2018.

Alonso won his two world titles with French manufacturer Renault, which was re-branded as Alpine for 2021.

Preseason testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 12 and the first race will also be held there on March 28.

Alonso finished 21st in the 2020 Indianapolis 500, his second start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after leading the race as a rookie in 2017. With a two-year commitment to Alpine, Alonso said in August that he wouldn’t be able to consider racing again at Indy until 2023.

Alonso, who will race alongside French driver Esteban Ocon next year, had quit F1 to focus on winning motorsport’s triple crown.

Having already won the Monaco Grand Prix, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race but still is hunting the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso, who is widely considered among the world’s most talented drivers, has 97 podium finishes in F1. He is sixth on the all-time victory list, but his last came at the Spanish GP seven years ago with Ferrari. He finished runner-up in the title race three times with the famed Italian manufacturer before joining McLaren in 2015.