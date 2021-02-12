Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Champion Racing, a juggernaut sports car team that left racing in 2008 after winning three consecutive American Le Mans Series championships, is returning to racing in a new locale.

The team announced in a release Friday morning that it will compete in the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June with Champion Racing driver Romain Dumas, who currently holds the current fast time on the 12.42-mile, 14,115-foot course.

Dumas, a 26-time winner in the ALMS who also raced for Team Penske, was a factory driver for Porsche and has multiple victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 24 Hours Nurburgring and a victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Dumas will be driving a new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport in the Time Attack 1 Division that will be prepared by a joint effort between the Champion Porsche/Champion Motorsport organizations.

Champion Racing’s crowning achievement was an overall victory with an Audi R8 in the 2005 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was the first overall victory for an American team since Carroll Shelby in 1967.

The team, which also fielded Porsches, scored victories in the Twelve Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans and a class podium in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

