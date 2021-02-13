Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cooper Webb has shown a ton of consistency with his Supercross results so far in 2021 and in Round 7, he earned his second win and sixth consecutive top five of the season.

Webb earned a solid start, but it was Zach Osborne who grabbed the holeshot with Ken Roczen on his back wheel. Webb stalked the duo and passed them both Lap 2. From that point on, he was barely challenged.

Roczen was able to manage the gap and close slightly on the final lap when Webb bobbled, but he was not close enough to pounce. Roczen’s second-place finish was made more palatable by the fact that he retains a 13-point advantage over Webb.

Roczen has finished first or second in six of the first seven rounds now. His worst effort netted a fifth in the second Houston race.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 results; Click here for 250

Osborne earned his first podium of the season and his second top-five. He has had consistent runs to sweep the top 10, but with four results of ninth or 10th, he has been mostly in the middle of the pack.

After getting a strong start Barcia was forced to settle for fourth, but he may have had the save of the race. In the closing laps, he dismounted his bike in the whoops, but was able to run alongside it for a jump or two and climb back on board after losing the final podium spot to Osborne.

Another bad start for Eli Tomac resulted in another charge through the field and a fifth-place finish.

Aaron Plessinger in sixth, Marvin Musquin in seventh, Jason Anderson in eight, Malcolm Stewart in ninth, and Adam Cianciarulo rounded out the top 10.

Rookie Dylan Ferrandis exited the race early with a crash and finished last in 22nd.

Click here for Round 7 450 Main results | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

In 250s, Jett Lawrence nabbed his second win of the season after sustaining an injury in the second Indy race. He jumped out to an early lead in Orlando and managed the gap back to points leader Colt Nichols.

Nichols needed a solid run after falling last week in the final race of the Indy residency and losing ground in the points to teammate Christian Craig. Nichols added two points to his advantage and now leads by eight heading into the 250 East season finale at Salt Lake City in two weeks.

Craig crashed out of the lead in his heat and injured his throttle hand. He came back to win the Last Chance Qualifier in convincing fashion – even though he rode a safe race.

“It’s going to be tough,” Craig said after winning the LCQ. “I’m going to have to dig deep. I’m in a lot of pain; my grip strength is really weak, but you have to be mentally tough and overcome it. I’ve got to get through the night and stay inside that points’ chase.”

And dig deep he did.

Craig trails by only eight points in the standings. With Jo Shimoda 28 points back and Lawrence 38 in arrears, it will be a two-main show when the series wraps up at Salt Lake City in an East/West Showdown.

Click here for Round 7 Main results | 250 East points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

Shimoda finished fourth and kept his perfect record of top-fives alive.

Mitchell Oldenburg was fifth to earn his second consecutive top-five of the year.

Joshua Varize in sixth, Kevin Moranz in seventh, Joshua Osby in eighth, Hunter Schlosser in ninth and Logan Karnow rounded out the top 10.

The Supercross remains in Orlando, Fla for Round 8 on Saturday night, Feb. 20. The 450 riders will be joined by the 250 West riders for the first time this year.

