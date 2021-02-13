Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an invincible run in Indianapolis, the Ken Roczen Show will open for a two-night stand Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida — site of Round 7 in the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series.

With three consecutive victories, Roczen has taken a 16-point lead over Cooper Webb in the 450 standings after a perfect run at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It’s the longest career winning streak in Supercross for the Honda rider, who had gone four years (amidst several injuries) without consecutive victories.

Defending series champion Eli Tomac trails by 24 points in third after getting collected in a late incident in Round 6.

There have been four winners in the first six 450 races as the series now heads to a three-event swing in Florida — twice at Orlando and a March 6 stop at famed Daytona International Speedway. The Sunshine State tripleheader will be held at outdoor venues after the season opened with six races at indoor stadiums in Houston and Indianapolis.

In the 250 standings, Colt Nichols leads by seven points over Christian Craig, who won Round 6 in Indy to snap Nichols’ streak of three consecutive victories.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 7 will be shown at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first six rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen

Round 6: Ken Roczen completes the sweep of Indianapolis

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250

EVENT SCHEDULE:

7:36 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

7:50 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:04 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:18 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:41 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

8:52 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:21 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Orlando will have limited attendance of about 25 percent capacity and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings

TRACK LAYOUT: Saturday night’s event will be the first of two in Orlando, and Supercross officials are tweaking the course for each race. Click here for the track map.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM:

Ken Roczen comfortable with a new attitude on bike

Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share the 250 points lead

Chase Sexton will miss at least two rounds in Indianapolis

Eli Tomac overcomes “scary” deficit to re-establish bid for title

Christian Craig motivated by chip on shoulder

Ken Roczen ‘disappointed’ in penalty that costs him points lead

Roczen, Marvin Musquin knock off the rust

Malcolm Stewart hooks a big catch with Yahama ride

Adam Cianciarulo has unfinished business in Year 2

Sexton, Ferrandis, McElrath headline stellar rookie class

Cooper Webb feeling extra motivation for 2021