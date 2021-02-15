Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ENSTONE, England — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left the hospital following surgery on his jaw, Alpine F1 said Monday.

Alonso fractured his jaw in a cycling accident in Switzerland on Thursday.

“After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to complete his recovery at home,” the team wrote on Twitter. “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”

Preseason testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 12 and the first race will also be held there on March 28.

The Spaniard has won 32 F1 races, with 97 podium finishes. He is returning to F1 this year after retiring at the end of his final season with McLaren in 2018.

Alonso, 39, won his two world titles with French manufacturer Renault, which was re-branded as Alpine for 2021.

Thanks everyone for support . It was very heartfelt. 💙 Gracias por todas las muestras de apoyo. Las agradezco de corazón 💙 pic.twitter.com/U1mV51v68D — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 15, 2021

According to the La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, Alonso was taken to a hospital after the incident. The newspaper reported he was hit by a car while on a training ride near the city of Lugano. According to a Friday report from Autosport, police in Switzerland released a statement that Alonso hit a car that was entering the parking lot of a supermarket.

Alonso finished 21st in the 2020 Indianapolis 500, his second start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after leading the race as a rookie in 2017. With a two-year commitment to Alpine, Alonso said in August that he wouldn’t be able to consider racing again at Indy until 2023.

Alonso, who will race alongside French driver Esteban Ocon next year, had quit F1 to focus on winning motorsport’s triple crown.

Having already won the Monaco Grand Prix, he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race but still is hunting the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso, who is widely considered among the world’s most talented drivers, has 97 podium finishes in F1. He is sixth on the all-time victory list, but his last came at the Spanish GP seven years ago with Ferrari. He finished runner-up in the title race three times with the famed Italian manufacturer before joining McLaren in 2015.