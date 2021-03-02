Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All 17 races of the Progressive American Flat Track schedule will be broadcast with premiere telecasts on NBCSN in 2021. Additionally, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will provide streaming coverage of the races live. This will be the fifth consecutive season NBCSN and AFT have teamed up.

Dating back to the 1920s, flat track motorcycle racing is among the oldest forms of motorsports in the United States, with an AFT forbearer crowning its first champion, Chet Dykgraaf, in 1946.

“American Flat Track is a staple of our motorsports programming on NBCSN and we are very excited to continue our partnership in 2021,” said Rene Karfias, senior manager, programming, NBC Sports in a release.

Coverage begins with a pair of races on Volusia Motorsports Park in March. The Volusia Half-Mile I and II will air back-to-back on March 20 beginning Noon ET.

“The growth of American Flat Track over the last few years has been fueled and greatly assisted by our partnership with NBC,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “We are very excited with the great scheduling of the Series for the 2021 season on NBCSN and the biggest ‘bang for the buck’ in motorsports, delivered by the live streaming package available on TrackPass.”

On the strength of six wins, Briar Bauman beat Jared Mees by just nine points last year for the AFT SuperTwins championship. Mees ended the season with five victories.

Dallas Daniels scored eight victories in the AFT Singles class to win that championship.

It’s MARCH, everyone! That means only 11 more days until the #ProgressiveAFT season kicks it into high gear at Volusia Speedway! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/LKDYWQjomZ — American Flat Track (@AmericanFlatTrk) March 1, 2021

American Flat Track Premiere Telecast Schedule

Saturday, March 20 Volusia Half-Mile I Noon

Saturday, March 20 Volusia Half-Mile II 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 2 Atlanta Super TT 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 Texas Half-Mile 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 6 Chicago Half-Mile 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 Oklahoma City Mile I Noon

Saturday, June 26 Oklahoma City Mile II 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 Lima Half-Mile 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 8 DuQuoin Mile 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 15 Port Royal Half-Mile 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 22 New York Short Track 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 Peoria TT 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 12 Springfield Mile I 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 12 Springfield Mile II 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 26 TBA Round 15 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 26 TBA Round 16 Midnight

Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Half-Mile 10:30 p.m.