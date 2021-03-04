Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seating and hospitality packages for Round 9 of the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross, scheduled for Saturday March 6 at Daytona International Speedway, have reached reached capacity due to limited availability for COVID-19.

In addition, Daytona is implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. These include screening guests before entering, face coverings for all attendees and enforcement of six feet of social distancing throughout the event.

“The Daytona Supercross is an iconic event and we’re excited to celebrate with the many fans here at the World Center of Racing,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway in a release. “We take great responsibility to ensure our guest’s safety during their visit while providing an outstanding event experience.”

This will be the 51st annual running of the Supercross event, dating back to 1971. Last year Eli Tomac won his fourth Daytona 450 race after entering the event tied with Ken Roczen for the points lead; this year he enters the event third behind Roczen and Cooper Webb. Garrett Marchbanks scored his first win in the 250 class in this race last year.

Fans unable to attend can watch the race live on NBCSN at 7 pm ET.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The socially distanced seating for #DAYTONASX has reached capacity. Tune-in on NBCSN at 7pm to see the challenges Ricky Carmichael has thrown at the @SupercrossLIVE field. For those who have tickets, we can’t wait to see you Saturday! 📰 https://t.co/xniMkkYu8W pic.twitter.com/prw2PLuiHR — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) March 2, 2021

The March 6 Supercross race helps kick off Daytona’s 80th annual bike week, which runs March 5-13.

Tickets are still available for the 79th running of the Daytona 200, on Saturday, March 13 as the series changes from AMA Supercross to AMA American Sportbike Racing and the action moves to the infield road course for a 57-lap race.

Last year’s Daytona 200 was postponed from March to September and eventually canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Wyman is the event’s latest winner, capturing the checkered flag in March of 2019.

“The Daytona 200 presented by Comoto is a very important part of Daytona International Speedway and the fabric of our great community,” Wile said in a press release last fall. “We are all faced with difficult decisions this year, and this was definitely one of them. We will miss not having the iconic motorcycle race and fans in our region but look forward to welcoming the event back as part of Bike Week 2021.”