After a one-week break, the furious battle for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship returns as the 2021 season hits the halfway mark in Round 9 at iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Cooper Webb swept the Orlando events and closed the gap on championship leader Ken Roczen to six points with nine of 17 races remaining on the schedule.

Webb and Roczen (who swept three rounds in Indianapolis) have won the past six races after Justin Barcia and defending series champion Eli Tomac opened the season with victories.

After notching back-to-back victories for the third time in his career, Webb, the 2019 champion, is trying to win three in a row for the first time.

Roczen, who is seeking his first title, has eight consecutive top fives, one short of tying his 450 record that he set in the 2019 season.

The Daytona Supercross in 1974 is considered the first points race in series history, and the 48th running of the historic event Saturday will mark the 700th round of Supercross 450 class racing. Tomac has won four of the past five rounds at Daytona (’16-17, ’19-20), leaving him one behind all-time winner Ricky Carmichael.

Daytona will mark the second round of the 250 West season. Justin Cooper won the opener in Orlando and has top 10 finishes in all 20 career starts in 250.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 9 will be shown at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first eight rounds of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener

Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday

Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen

Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season

Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen

Round 6: Ken Roczen completes the sweep of Indianapolis

Round 7: Cooper Webb dominant in second victory of season

Round 8: Cooper Webb completes Orlando sweep

EVENT SCHEDULE:

7:06 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:12 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

8:23 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Daytona will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings

TRACK LAYOUT:

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

