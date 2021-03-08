Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paretta Autosport, the new team led by Beth Paretta that will field an Indy 500 entry for Simona de Silvestro, announced MoneyLion as its first sponsor Monday.

The financial platform will be an associate sponsor on the No. 16 Dallara-Chevrolet, which is receiving technical support from Team Penske as Race for Equality & Change program announced by IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway last July.

In a release, the team also announced that in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport are partnering on a “Women Who Roar” campaign that is designed to support women’s careers in areas such as finance, science and technology (including a STEM program) and raise awareness that “for the first time in modern history, women are losing more jobs and have higher unemployment than men – exacerbating the existing wage gap.”

“MoneyLion is committed to providing the financial products, educational resources and mentorship that’s much needed to level the playing field for today’s workforce and future generations of female leaders,” Samantha Roady, MoneyLion Chief Operating Officer, said in a release. “Beth Paretta has built an incredible, inspiring team with Simona as the driver. We’re proud to support a female-owned and operated business and to shine a light on inspiring women’s professional achievements through our sponsorship. We look forward to working closely with the team to bring ‘Women Who Roar’ to life.

“MoneyLion can contribute to the recovery from this she-cession by standing for ‘Women Who Roar’. This partnership with Paretta is a first step in that wider campaign.”

Last year’s 104th Indianapolis 500 was the first in 20 years that didn’t include a female driver. If she qualifies for the May 30 race, Simona de Silvestro will be making her sixth Indy 500 start with a best finish of 14th in her 2010 debut (which earned her the Tony Renna Firestone Rising Star Award.

This is more than a race car…https://t.co/lMpD8FlnvU#WomenWhoRoar — Paretta Autosport (@ParettaAutoSprt) March 8, 2021

“We’re thrilled to align with MoneyLion because of our shared ideals,” Paretta, a longtime automotive and motorsports executive, said in a release. “MoneyLion’s focus on empowering women through improved financial access and literacy is a direct parallel to our mission of helping women advance their careers. We’re pleased that MoneyLion sees the value of our women-forward racing program and greatly look forward to being a part of their ‘Women Who Roar’ campaign.”

The 105th Indy 500 will take place May 30 and will be shown on NBC.