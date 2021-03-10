Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are 36 cars on the entry list for the 69th 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which will take place March 20 at Sebring International Raceway.

The iconic endurance race will feature the return of the No. 48 Cadillac of Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud in the DPi division as the Action Express/Hendrick Motorsports entry continues its run for the Michelin Endurance Cup.

Pagenaud and Johnson will be joined at Sebring, Florida, by fellow IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01 Cadillac), Sebastien Bourdais (Mustang Sampling JDC Miller’s No. 5 Cadillac) and Alexander Rossi (Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Acura).

Other long-distance complements to the full-time DPi driver lineups for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championships teams include Mike Conway (Action Express’ No. 31 Cadillac), Jonathan Bomarito (No. 55 Mazda) and Juan Pablo Montoya (No. 60 Acura).

In GTLM, Corvette Racing will have endurance drivers Nicky Catsburg and Alexander Sims returning with full-timers Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Tommy Milner and Nick Tandy. BMW Team RLL also will field two entries at Sebring.

There are five entries in the LMP2 division (down from 10 in the Rolex 24 at Daytona), six in LMP3, five in GTLM and 13 in GTD (after 20 raced in the Rolex 24).

The Twelve Hours of Sebring will begin March 20 at 10:10 a.m. ET on NBCSN with flag-to-flag coverage available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Coverage is available on NBCSN from 10 a.m. to noon, on the NBC Sports App from noon-7 p.m. and on NBCSN from 7-10:30 p.m.

Qualifying will take place March 19 at 11:10 a.m.

The No. 55 Mazda team, which last month announced its exit from DPi after the 2021 season, is the defending winner on the 3.74-mile, 17-turn road course. Harry Tincknell, Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay won the Twelve Hours of Sebring five months ago after the race was postponed to the season finale because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.