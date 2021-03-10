Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), the short-track series started by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, revealed its 2021 body style in a sequence of tweets and Instagram posts.

Patterned on the defunct IROC series that raced identically prepared cars on a variety of ovals and road courses from 1974 through 2006, SRX is scheduled to run six races this summer on short and dirt tracks. IROC featured up to 12 drivers from a several disciplines of racing including IndyCar, NASCAR, sports cars and occasionally dirt track drivers. Tony Stewart won the final championship.

The SRX series debuts June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway.

Without an overdependence on aerodynamics needed for speedways, owners Stewart and Ray Evernham could get a little creative with the SRX body design.

In February, their official Instagram profile teased fans with a peek at the skinless frame on its way to have sheet metal hung.

“Almost exactly 37 years ago I did the same thing with IROC,” Evernham commented on the post. ” Working on the prototype in a bunch of snow freezing my butt off LOL. I can’t wait for y’all to see this thing with the skin on it.”

After rolling the frame off the trailer and working diligently on it, the SRX series was ready to show the new body to the fans.

On Monday, SRX showed a tight closeup of the car with a flat side and an hourglass nose accompanied by the engine’s throaty growl.

Evernham along with former NASCAR and dirt track driver Ken Schrader took the car to the track to shake it down.

Crew chief here. Ken Schrader behind the wheel. pic.twitter.com/jbmgk4nQ3Q — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) March 8, 2021

We are LIVE! pic.twitter.com/ui9OUCDLV9 — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) March 8, 2021

And finally, the full reveal was ready.

And they said it wasn’t real… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gXJAgYGDa2 — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) March 8, 2021

Ten drivers have been named as competitors in the SRX Series.

As with the IROC Series before it, SRX will showcase drivers from several disciplines including Bill Elliott, Bobby Labone and Michael Waltrip from NASCAR’s ranks, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves and Paul Tracy from IndyCar, plus Willy T Ribbs and Ernie Francis Jr. from sports cars. Stewart will also race after concluding a successful career in both NASCAR and Indy type cars.

For the complete schedule of races, click here.