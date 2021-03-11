Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar will hold its second season of the iRacing Challenge starting March 18 at the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve road course in Montreal.

The simulation racing series, which started last year during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic break, will be a three-race lead-in to the NTT IndyCar Series “real-life” season opener April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park on NBC.

The races will be streamed on IndyCar.com, the IndyCar and iRacing YouTube channels and the IndyCar Facebook page. Drivers likely will be streaming on their own Twitch channels as well in a feature that proved extraordinarily popular last year. Live streaming for each event will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“The first season of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge definitely filled a competitive void that our drivers were missing last spring,” IndyCar vice president of marketing SJ Luedtke said in a release. “It captured many entertaining moments and helped set the stage for the return to competition on the track in real life. Season 2 will undoubtedly double down on those fun, colorful moments highlighting the personalities of our athletes and get our fans ready for the green flag on our 2021 season in Birmingham, Alabama.”

After the opener, the IndyCar iRacing Challenge will race March 25 on the Homestead-Miami Speedway oval and April 1 on a track chosen by fan voting March 12-15 via IndyCar social channels.

Conor Daly, who was a breakout star in iRacing last season, is among the IndyCar drivers slated to compete, along with two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Takuma Sato, Felix Rosenqvist, Graham Rahal, Ed Carpenter, Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou.

IndyCar rookies Scott McLaughlin, who won twice in the iRacing Challenge last year, and Romain Grosjean also will be competing in the iRacing Challenge. , both racing this season in INDYCAR.

Each race also will feature one entry from the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper tires ladder system. The Montreal entry list will be announced next week.