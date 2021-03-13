Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One as a commentator on British television with a high-octane style, has died. He was 97.

The British Racing Drivers’ Club announced Walker’s death Saturday but did not provide a cause.

Walker’s broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world,” F1 tweeted. “He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

Portugal 1985, and Ayrton Senna’s first F1 win… An iconic voice, and so many unforgettable moments captured. Rest well, Murray. pic.twitter.com/G0AUwBOBXW — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2021