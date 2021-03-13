Legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker, whose career spanned 5 decades, dies at 97

Associated PressMar 13, 2021, 3:00 PM EST
F1 Murray Walker dies
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
LONDON — Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One as a commentator on British television with a high-octane style, has died. He was 97.

The British Racing Drivers’ Club announced Walker’s death Saturday but did not provide a cause.

Walker’s broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world,” F1 tweeted. “He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

