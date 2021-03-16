With sweeps in style, the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series will hit the midpoint of a three-race residence in Arlington, Texas, with the points leader feeling good about Round 11.
Cooper Webb moved atop the championship standings past Ken Roczen with his victory Saturday at AT&T Stadium, the KTM rider’s third victory in the past four races.
That stretch includes a sweep of the back-to-back events in Orlando, Florida — the second time a rider has won consecutive events this season at the same venue. Roczen won the tripleheader in Indianapolis in Rounds 4-6 to take the points lead.
But after a season-low sixth (ending a record streak of 10 consecutive top fives dating to last season), Roczen, who is seeking his first title, is trailing the 2019 series champion by seven points with seven races remaining this year.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 11 will be shown on same-day tape delay at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.
The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.
SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the first 10 rounds of the 2021 season:
Round 1: Justin Barcia makes it three consecutive victories in the season opener
Round 2: Eli Tomac improves his start, wins first Supercross event on a Tuesday
Round 3: Cooper Webb makes a last-lap pass to beat Ken Roczen
Round 4: Ken Roczen rebounds for first victory of season
Round 5: Two consecutive in Indy for Ken Roczen
Round 6: Ken Roczen completes the sweep of Indianapolis
Round 7: Cooper Webb dominant in second victory of season
Round 8: Cooper Webb completes Orlando sweep
Round 9: Eli Tomac wins as Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen spar
Round 10: Cooper Webb takes points lead with victory
ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
8:02 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)
8:16 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:31 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:45 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
9:08 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)
9:20 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
10:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 11 course.
COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Arlington will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.
STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings
HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule
