When Juan Pablo Montoya guns for his third Indy 500 win, he will do so with Mission Foods as a sponsor.

After missing the past three Indy 500s, Montoya will be fueled for his 2021 effort with an international company that is one of the leading brands of tortillas and other Mexican food products.

“I am incredibly honored to have the support of Mission Foods as I return to Indianapolis to compete for my third Indianapolis 500 win,” said Montoya in a release. “My family has been buying Mission tortillas, wraps and chips at the store for years. It’s always great when you can have a partner whose products you truly enjoy.”

Montoya won the Indy 500 in his first attempts in 200 while driving for Chip Ganassi. Fifteen years later, he took Roger Penske to Victory Lane and became one of 13 drivers to win 18 Indy 500s for ‘The Captain’. Montoya’s last attempt in the iconic race came in 2017 when he finished sixth racing a part time schedule with Penske.

Montoya now has the opportunity for a third win, with a third different owner, in a third Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren SP.

“We are proud to have Mission Foods as an important partner of the team in IndyCar,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest event of the year and it’s only fitting that they be an even bigger part of it by joining Juan Pablo for the race.

“I look forward to seeing them at Indianapolis and at the track all season long.”

Montoya will team with full time Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist for the 105th running of the Indy 500, which is scheduled for May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Mission Foods joined Arrow McLaren SP in 2020 and will continue to support the team’s full time entries of O’Ward and Rosenqvist for the 2021 IndyCar campaign.

“The entire team is excited to have Mission Foods extend their partnership of the team at the Indianapolis 500,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. “We have three incredibly talented and diverse drivers competing in the race, with Pato, Felix and Juan Pablo. Mission Foods are showing their support for all three.”