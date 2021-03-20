A tough month at Sebring International Raceway continued Saturday for Jimmie Johnson, who was involved in an early incident at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. But the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion soon was able to persevere and take the lead in the iconic sports car event.

Just before the 15-minute mark of the 12-hour race, Johnson lost control of his No. 48 Ally Cadillac in Turn 17 while attempting to pass the No. 23 Aston Martin on the outside. Johnson spun back across traffic and made contact with the No. 5 DPi of Loic Duval, damaging the right front of the No. 48.

“I was trying to work around some GT cars and just got too wide,” Johnson told pit reporter Marty Snider on the NBCSN broadcast. “I thought there was going to be enough grip on the outside, and there certainly wasn’t. The car is still driving great and running fast laps, just playing catch up.”

It was the second spin in two days at Sebring for Johnson, whose Action Express team (led by former Cup crew chief Chad Knaus, who is calling the car’s strategy) worked on repairs until midnight after Johnson spun twice and wrecked in qualifying.

Because the accident occurred near the entrance of the pits, Johnson was able to make a quick stop to have his front wing replaced without losing a lap. When the race restarted, he was in seventh among the DPi cars.

It's another mistake for @JimmieJohnson. He loses the No. 48 Ally Cadillac on the bumps through Sunset Bend, spins and crashes into the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac of @loicduval. Caution is out for debris. Johnson pits for a nose change.#IMSA #Sebring12 pic.twitter.com/GtrLBQ0NRi — Vincent Bruins (@VincentJBruins) March 20, 2021

Because his team was able to refuel on the unscheduled stop, Johnson was able to stay on track as the rest of the DPi cars began to pit, and he inherited the lead at the 45-minute mark.

Johnson’s Cadillac sustained only body damage in the minor crash, which didn’t affect his steering.

Pipo Derani, his pole-sitting teammate, wasn’t so lucky in the No. 31. While trying to pass the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac of Renger van der Zande (who had taken the lead shortly after the green flag), Derani was squeezed into the wall while both cars were navigating GT traffic.

Derani, a three-time winner of the Twelve Hours of Sebring, pitted to fix steering problems, and the car lost three laps.

.@Rengervdz and @PipoDerani get together coming to Sunset Bend, as they were in lapped traffic alongside @Ijracer1's Heart of Racing Aston! The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac is in the pits with right front suspension damage, having hit the inside concrete wall hard.#IMSA #Sebring12 pic.twitter.com/v5sQuO29hb — Vincent Bruins (@VincentJBruins) March 20, 2021

In an interview with Kevin Lee on NBCSN, van der Zande put the blame squarely on Derani for the collision.

“I think Pipo should be in horse jumping,” van der Zande said. “He would be a world champion in horse jumping. Because he thinks he can go over people instead of just passing them in a nice way. The last five to six races, we saw him doing all kinds of moves like this. I like the guy, he’s great to talk to, but on the track, he’s too wild.

“He was almost wiping out four cars at one time in that last cornrer. Pipo just needs to chill out. He’s taken himself out for so many times now. I just feel bad for their team. Because they have a fast car. They had the car to win today.”

Action Express executive Tim Keene said the team requested a penalty on van der Zande and was surprised it went uncalled by IMSA officials

“We do have a really good car and just need some yellows to get some wavearounds and get back on the lead lap,” Keene told NBCSN pit reporter Brian Till. “We obviously don’t agree with the no-call on that. It being early in the race on cold tires, we had position on (van der Zande), and we felt he just turned us into the wall. We always seem to end up being the bug in those situations, and it’s kind of getting old.”

Derani also was involved in a memorable incident with Ricky Taylor for the lead of the Petit Le Mans last year.

Johnson pitted after leading a few laps and handed over the No. 48 to teammate Simon Pagenaud at the 55-minute mark.

If bad things happen in threes, perhaps Johnson’s fortunes at Sebring finally were changing. In addition to this weekend’s two incidents, Johnson also came down with a nasty case of food poisoning while testing at Sebring with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team a few weeks ago.

The No. 48 finished second in the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, the first of four races it’ll run in the Michelin Endurance Cup. Johnson is using the extra laps in the high-downforce, high-horsepower car to prepare for his rookie season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

His car is being serviced by Knaus and a crew of team members from Hendrick Motorsports, whose owner Rick Hendrick also was in attendance at Sebring for the first time.