Cooper Webb can close out a three-race residency in Arlington, Texas, in style after taking control of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series championship entering Round 12.

With consecutive victories in the Lone Star State, the KTM rider has opened a 12-point lead on Ken Roczen and 36 points on Eli Tomac — the top three finishers in Tuesday night’s second race at Arlington.

With a series-high five victories this season (including consecutive victories at Orlando, Florida, and in the year’s third event in Houston, Texas), Webb has moved into a tie with Jean-Michel Bayle for 16th on the all-time career wins list with 16.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 12 will be shown on same-day tape delay at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

8:06 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

9:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 12 course.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Arlington will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

