Sebastien Bourdais, AJ Foyt Racing add ROKiT sponsorship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sebastien Bourdais, AJ Foyt Racing and the ROKiT Group, a media company engaged in multiple aspects of content production and distribution, will join forces in the No. 14 Chevrolet in 2021.

“When I was 17 years old and working for Goodyear Tires racing division, I was aware of AJ Foyt and what an incredibly talented driver he was, so I am hugely excited to have partnered with the legendary AJ Foyt Racing team for the 2021 IndyCar Series,” said Jonathan Kendrick, ROKiT’s co-founder in a release. “I’m looking forward to cheering-on the fabulous looking No.14 Chevrolet as it roars around the circuits this year. All our ROKiT companies will be actively involved in this partnership and we wish Larry, Sebastien and all the team at Foyt Racing the very best of luck.”

The sponsorship has been seven years in the making since the two companies first began discussing opportunities to work together.

In addition to content creation and distribution, ROKiT also functions as a business incubator with companies involved in technology and services including mobile phones, Wi Fi deployment, beverages and 3D content production.

In addition to the car’s branding through primary sponsorship, multiple aspects of the ROKiT brand will be deployed on the No. 14 and at AJ Foyt Racing through a variety of activation opportunities.

INDY 500 SPECIAL: Charlie Kimball returns to AJ Foyt racing at the Brickyard

Larry Foyt anticipates the new partnership will give his team and the IndyCar series additional exposure to a younger audience.

“I met (Jonathan Kendrick) several years ago and we have stayed in touch,” said Larry Foyt, team president of AJ Foyt Racing. “He is a true racing enthusiast and it has been great to see him use many forms of motorsport in his growth strategy for ROKiT.

“We had expressed interest in working together when the time was right, and I must say it feels like everything came into alignment perfectly for this opportunity. I think this partnership will reward ROKiT’s partners and consumers with some exciting programs that take advantage of the great access our team can provide.

“I’m enthused about our promising testing results, and this is another shot of awesome momentum heading into the season.”

The IndyCar series opens its 17-race season April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park.