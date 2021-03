Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took a superb pole position Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by 0.39 seconds on his final attempt.

“The whole weekend has been pretty good so far,” Verstappen said. “We knew what our weaknesses were last year and it looks like we’ve addressed them.”

Verstappen praised Honda for improving reliability.

“Honda have worked really hard to improve their engine,” he said. “Their turnaround has been really good and their understanding of the engine is impressive. They are just flat out all the time and want to win.”

Here's how they'll line up for lights out on Sunday at Sakhir 🚦 It's all set up *very* nicely for our opening race of 2021 👀#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Uw1JFDarj5 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was 0.59 behind Verstappen in third, and Charles Leclerc qualified in an encouraging fourth for Ferrari. In another encouraging sign for Honda, Pierre Gasly was fifth for AlphaTauri, which also uses their engine.

Verstappen clinched the season-ending Abu Dhabi last December from pole and now goes for the 11th win of his career. Hamilton seeks a record-extending 96th win.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge, a bit of an uphill slog,” Hamilton said. “Congratulations to Max. I gave everything I had.”

He's been unstoppable so far on our opening race weekend of 2021 👏 And @Max33Verstappen was too quick for the rest in Saturday's race for pole 🚀#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/846mv6KBDQ — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

Verstappen led the first part of qualifying, known as Q1, ahead of AlphaTauri’s 20-year-old Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda. Both cars use Honda engines and the Japanese manufacturer is in its final season before leaving F1.

Sebastian Vettel, who endured a torrid season last year with Ferrari, started the new one badly. He was among the five drivers eliminated from Q1 and starts 18th for Aston Martin.

Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, starts from 19th at the track where his father won the inaugural race in 2004, the year he clinched his seventh F1 title. Hamilton is looking to win a record eighth title.

CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING ⏱️ A dream weekend continues for @Max33Verstappen as he powers to pole 🚀#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9UABr1EK2 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Leclerc topped Q2 ahead of Hamilton, an encouraging sign for the famed Italian manufacturer given last season’s difficulties.

Earlier in the day, Verstappen, who led both practices Friday, clocked the fastest time in the final practice when, in hot conditions, he was 0.74 seconds quicker than Hamilton. Vettel came back to the garage with about 20 minutes left in the session, telling his team some debris had hit his race helmet.

Qualifying took place in the evening under cooler conditions as the sun set on the Sakhir desert track.

Verstappen is continuing his form from preseason testing and last year’s season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, which he won.