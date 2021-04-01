Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simona De Silvestro and Paretta Autosport will have primary sponsorship for the Indy 500 from Rocket Pro TPO, the division of Rocket Mortgage that works with independent mortgage brokers.

De Silvestro will race the No. 16 Chevrolet in a first-of-its-kind Indianapolis 500 entry that will be driven, owned and crewed exclusively by females.

“Having Rocket Pro TPO come onboard as our primary sponsor for this year’s Indy 500 is a perfect partnership,” said Beth Paretta, CEO and team principal of Paretta Autosport in a release. “We are both huge proponents of highlighting the power of women, while also using technology and speed to be the best at what we do.

“I cannot wait for what we will be able to accomplish as a team – both on and off the track.”

The partnership will kick off a multimedia campaign designed to highlight women in mortgage lending by showcasing female leaders who thrive in the industry. The campaign will be named the ‘Rocket Accelerator’.

“It is an honor to be able to use the Indianapolis 500 to highlight and amplify the important role that women play in our industry, in our company and in independent mortgage brokers’ offices all across the country,” said Austin Niemiec, Executive Vice President of Rocket Pro TPO. “Rocket Accelerator will be a central focus of our business as we look to expand opportunities and access for female brokers, while also creating educational programs for the next generation to give them the keys to unlocking their full potential with a robust career.’

De Silvestro’s last full season in IndyCar came in 2013. She finished 17th after starting 24th in that year’s Indy 500. In 2015 she made three starts with Andretti Autosport and finished 19th in the Indy 500.

Paretta Autosport is a new team that will race as an extension of the IndyCar “Race for Equality and Change” announced last July to broaden equality in the sport. The team has a technical alliance with Team Penske.

Paretta Autosport is an initiative to encourage and mentor girls and women to pursue careers in STEM-related fields. The team will incorporate women in key roles: mechanics, engineers, marketing, business operations, and more.