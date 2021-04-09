Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a two-week break, the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series will return Saturday for the finishing kick of its 2021 season with Round 13 at a new venue, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 1.54-mile track in Hampton, Georgia, that is famous for its NASCAR races will make its debut as a Supercross venue by playing host to three consecutive rounds that will mark the first outdoor events held in the Atlanta area in nearly 30 years. Fulton County Stadium was the host of 14 Supercross events from 1977-92.

Supercross since has moved to the Georgia Dome (1993-2017) and then Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen won the past two years.

Our dirt track is starting to come along nicely! 😏 #SupercrossLIVE / #MonsterJam pic.twitter.com/Q92aqlsZQ9 — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) April 4, 2021

Webb and Roczen will enter Atlanta in a head-to-head battle for the Supercross 450 championship with defending series champion Eli Tomac lurking in third. Since feuding with Roczen at Daytona, Webb, the 2019 series champion, has won three consecutive rounds at Arlington, Texas, to seize the points lead from Roczen, who has three victories this year in pursuit of his first 450 title.

“Cooper Webb has gotten the best of Ken Roczen,” NBC Sports analyst Ricky Carmichael said on the most recent NASCAR America Motormouths episode. “I’m interested to see for Ken how this two-week break has been. He sat out the motocross championship in hopes that would be the key ingredient for this season’s Supercross to finally get him that championship.

“Cooper Webb is a warrior, a fighter. He will wear you down. He plays games with you and just irritates you. He’s got every facet of the game figured out, and that’s what makes him so tough. It always seems like he races with a chip on his shoulder. If his bike isn’t working right, he doesn’t let that faze him.

“It’s go time for Ken Roczen. There are no more excuses left, and he has to get after it.”

The Atlanta round has been a decent championship barometer with the event winner also winning the 450 championship 25 times in 43 seasons, including 10 consecutive from 1998-2007.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2021 Supercross season Saturday:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 13 will be shown live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Live coverage also is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

3:04 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

3:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:32 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:46 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 13 course.

COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Atlanta will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.

STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule

