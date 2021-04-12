With the AMA Monster Energy Supercross suddenly shaping up as more of a three-rider race for the 450 championship, the series will return Tuesday night to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Round 14 of 17.
Defending series champion Eli Tomac won in Supercross’ debut at the track last Saturday, continuing his roll in outdoor stadiums that primarily are known for being NASCAR venues.
With his second victory in five events (after tying Ricky Carmichael’s win record at Daytona International Speedway), Tomac trails Cooper Webb (who finished third) by 36 points in the championship standings.
Ken Roczen, who finished a disappointing ninth at Atlanta, is second in the championship standings, 22 points behind Webb.
Atlanta will play host to two more events before Supercross ends its season with two races in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 14 of the 2021 Supercross season Tuesday:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 14 will be shown on tape delay at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
Live coverage also is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month.
The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.
ENTRY LISTS: Click here for the 450 riders l click here for 250 West riders
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
7:03 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)
7:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:32 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:46 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:09 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)
8:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:49 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here for the Round 14 course.
COVID-19 CROWD PROTOCOLS: Atlanta will have limited attendance and “pod”-style seating for the event with face coverings required and social distancing observed.
STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 West points standings
HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2021: Full NBC Sports schedule
