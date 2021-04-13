Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Time is running out on Ken Roczen, but his Monster Energy Supercross Round 14 win shaved a lot of points off his deficit to Cooper Webb and if the results continue to trend favorably, he is back in the thick of the championship battle.

Roczen grabbed the lead early in the Main and cruised to an easy victory over teammate Chase Sexton, while his principal rival in the points struggled. Roczen entered the race 22 points out of the lead with four races remaining. He left only 13 down, but will need more nights like this to become the fourth consecutive first time Supercross 450 champion.

Jason Anderson took the last spot on the podium, but he had to ride through the Last Chance Qualifier to be a part of the Main.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here 250 Results

Anderson got tangled up with Alex Ray as the two had a mid-air collision that sent both hard to the ground. Instead of immediately remounting, Anderson stopped long enough to chastise Ray for the contact – and as a result, he narrowly missed advancing directly into the feature as one of the top nine riders in his heat.

Justin Barcia remains on a quest to win a second race this season in the 450 class after taking the season-opener. He made himself as wide as possible, but slipped to fourth at the checkers.

Eli Tomac had another mediocre start that had him mired ninth in the opening laps. He climbed to fifth at the end, but without major problems for Webb and Roczen, his hopes of defending his 2020 championship are all but over.

Meanwhile, it was a bad night for Webb. He started with the leaders but never really seemed to find a rhythm. As he dropped back steadily, he saw his points lead wither with a sixth-place finish.

Marvin Musquin in seventh, Aaron Plessinger in eighth, Dean Wilson in ninth, and Joey Savatgy rounded out the top 10.

Click here for Round 14 450 Main results | 450 Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

Justin Cooper kept the pressure on Cameron Mcadoo and Hunter Lawrence in the 250 class. He scored his second win in the last three races and continues to have a perfect record of top-five finishes.

In the closing laps, Hunter Lawrence had the fastest bike on the track. He was more than a second a lap faster than Cooper as the leader rode safely to protect a 10-second lead. That speed allowed him to catch and pass Mcadoo as the white flag waved.

If Mcadoo can make up the ground he needs in the final two races, he will have a red flag to thank for his championship. It will not matter at all that the red flag waved for him.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 Rider Points

Mcadoo won Heat 1 and hoped to keep the points tight. He was racing fifth when he slammed into the face of the tunnel jump. His foot got hung on the peg and his Kawasaki dragged him up and onto the top of the obstacle.

The rider was stunned and the race was red-flagged in order to help him down from the tunnel jump. But as the field prepared to line back up, Mcadoo was heard pleading his case to the medical staff. He won his argument and was cleared to restart. The race had not completed three laps so a complete restart was required.

For years, the general narrative on Cameron is that he’s a little sketchy. I see it differently and now everyone can. It’s just heart. It’s the willingness to do anything in order to do your job to the best of your ability. Legend. — Adam Cianciarulo (@AdamCianciarulo) April 14, 2021

Round 13 winner Nate Thrasher finished fourth to earn his second career top-five in as many weeks.

Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five.

Mitchell Harrison in sixth, Coty Schock in seventh and Pierce Brown in eighth grabbed the next three positions.

Seth Hammaker had an adventurous race. He fell from second in Heat 2, remounted and fell again. His second crash dropped him to 13th and he was not quite able to transfer directly into the Main. He rebounded to finish ninth.

Jalek Swoll rounded out the top 10.

Next Up: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga. April 17.

