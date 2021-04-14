Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A full schedule of IndyCar racing is on tap this weekend for Barber Motorsports Park, which will play host to the NTT Series season opener for the first time Sunday.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama was moved into the leadoff slot when the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (which opened the IndyCar slate in 10 of 11 seasons before becoming the 2020 season finale) was delayed to April 25. It’s the first time in IndyCar history that the season has opened on a permanent road course.

In addition to the NTT IndyCar Series, all three Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder series — Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 also will be racing at Barber.

ENTRY LIST: Rated rookie trio among 24 drivers at Barber Motorsports Park

In a tweak to race weekend schedules since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has carried over to the 2021 season, Barber will be a two-day show for the NTT IndyCar Series. Saturday will feature two practices totaling 90 minutes and a qualifying session; Sunday will include a 30-minute warmup before the race goes green at 3:42 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC; all practice and qualifying sessions this season will be streamed live on Peacock Premium.

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: USF2000, Indy Pro 2000 testing

3-3:30 p.m.: USF2000 practice

3:45-4:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

4:30-5:15: Indy Lights practice

Friday

10:50-11:10 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying #1

11:25-11:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying #1

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying #1

2:50-3:10 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying #2

3:25-3:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying #2

4-4:30 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying #2

Saturday

9-9:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race #1 (20 laps/40 min)

11-11:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

12:10-1 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race #1 (25 laps/50 min)

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Race #1 (30 laps/60 min)

2:40-3:25 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

4:50-5:30 p.m.: USF2000 Race #2 (25 laps/40 min)

5:55-7:10 p.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, Peacock Premium (live); NBCSN (Tape delayed at 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday

10:15-11:05 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race #2 (30 laps/50 min)

11:30 a.m.-noon: IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

1:20-2:20 p.m.: Indy Lights Race #2 (35 laps/60 min)

3 p.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC

3:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:42 p.m.: Green flag